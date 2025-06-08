Azerbaijan’s Women’s 3x3 Basketball Team advances to European Cup Semifinals
Azerbaijan’s women’s national 3x3 basketball team has secured a place in the semifinals of the European Cup, Azernews reports, citing the national federation.
The team clinched a decisive 22-10 victory over the host nation Kosovo in the group stage of the tournament’s qualification round. In the semifinal, Azerbaijan will face Malta.
The upcoming match is scheduled for June 8 at 20:40 Baku time.
