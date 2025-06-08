UEFA Nations League to crown champions today
The final day of the UEFA Nations League will determine the tournament’s medalists, with both the third-place match and the grand final set to take place today, Azernews reports.
The day will kick off with a clash between Germany and France for the third-place title. The match is scheduled to begin at 17:00 Baku time.
Later in the evening, the highly anticipated final will be held in Munich at 23:00. European heavyweights Portugal and Spain will face off in a decisive showdown to determine the 2025 UEFA Nations League champion.
