“Sugovushan” Mini-Football Tournament concludes in Brussels

8 June 2025 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

The symbolic "Sugovushan" mini-football tournament, held in Brussels for the second consecutive year in honor of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, has successfully concluded, Azernews reports.

The event brought together diplomatic missions, diaspora organizations, and international teams in a spirited display of sportsmanship and unity.

The tournament ended with a victory by the team representing NATO Headquarters. The runner-up position was claimed by the "MADANI Heroes" team.

Emin Aliyev, head of the MADANI Azerbaijani Cultural Center and organizer of the event, emphasized that the tournament was more than just a sports competition:

> “The Sugovushan tournament is a heartfelt celebration of unity, sporting spirit, and international friendship. 'Sugovushan' is not merely a geographic name — it stands as a symbol of hope, resilience, and triumph.”

He noted that the tournament began last year with 12 teams, but has since grown into a vibrant international event. This year’s edition included teams not only from Belgium, but also from Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and France. Particularly noteworthy was the participation of diplomatic missions based in Brussels.

The competition featured teams from the embassies of Turkey, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan, as well as representatives from Azerbaijan’s Permanent Delegation to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

Emin Aliyev expressed special gratitude to Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the EU for its ongoing support of the tournament, noting that the embassy has played a vital role in making the event a success for the second year in a row.

Vaqif Sadikhov, head of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission in Brussels, also extended his appreciation to the MADANI platform for organizing the event. He welcomed the teams from brotherly and friendly nations, including Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, and wished all participants success in the tournament.

In addition to adult teams, the tournament also featured youth matches. The young participants were awarded trophies, medals, and commemorative gifts bearing Azerbaijani national symbols — highlighting the inclusive and celebratory spirit of the event.

The “Sugovushan” tournament continues to grow as a unique platform for fostering cultural ties, strengthening diasporic engagement, and promoting the values of peace and solidarity through sport.