Sabunchu Market fire destroys several shops, no spread reported

8 June 2025 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

A fire broke out in the Sabunchu district of Baku, specifically in the “Sabunchu Market” area, according to a report received by the Ministry of Emergency Situations via the 112 emergency hotline, Azernews reports.

Fire and rescue units from the State Fire Protection Service were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders assessed the operational situation and found that the fire had erupted in a cluster of interconnected commercial premises, posing a high risk of spreading further throughout the market.

Thanks to swift and decisive action by firefighters, the blaze was quickly contained and extinguished before it could spread to a larger area.

The fire affected a single-story structure covering 2,000 square meters, which housed various types of businesses under one roof. Approximately 250 square meters of this area were damaged. This included the flammable components of a 130 m² auto repair shop—along with a “Mercedes” passenger car undergoing repairs—as well as a 100 m² café, and several adjacent 10 m² units such as a men’s barbershop and an auto parts store.

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to nearby buildings or parked vehicles within the market area, which were successfully protected by emergency crews.