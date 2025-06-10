AFFA officials participate in UEFA Exchange Program in Kazakhstan

10 June 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Members of the AFFA Club Licensing Department have participated in the UEFA Club Licensing Exchange Programme held in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

This visit built upon the initial meeting that took place in Baku in October 2024.

Throughout the program, the AFFA delegation toured the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF) headquarters, training facilities, Kairat club's training center in Almaty, and the national team's training complex.

AFFA staff also engaged in meetings and knowledge-sharing sessions with various KFF departments, including Club Licensing, Competitions, Women’s Football, Grassroots and Social Responsibility, Technical Department, and Mass Football.

The event also featured UEFA's Club Licensing Manager, Anna Polatovska.

Formed in 1992, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup.

Note that the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.