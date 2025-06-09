Inter appoints former player Cristian Chivu as head coach
Inter have appointed their former defender Cristian Chivu as head coach following the departure of Simone Inzaghi. Chivu, who made 168 appearances as a player for Inter and won the Champions League title in 2010, has signed a two-year deal.
Chivu replaces Inzaghi as head coach of the Nerazzurri on an initial two-year contract, which will run until the end of the 2026-27 season, according to the signed contract.
The 44-year-old rejoins the Nerazzurri after a four-month spell in Serie A with Parma, whom he guided to Serie A safety in the final weekend of the 2024-25 campaign. He has already bid farewell to his former club, who have also confirmed his departure.
