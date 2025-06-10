Azerbaijan to host Baku Open Championship in Modern and National Dances

10 June 2025 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Baku Open Championship in Modern and National Dances will take place on June 15 at the Olympic Sports Center of the State Border Service, Azernews reports.

The event is jointly organized by Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association.

The championship aims to identify talented performers and dance groups working in modern and national dance, as well as to select participants to represent Azerbaijan at international dance venues. The competition also aims to develop a professional exchange of knowledge and experience between choreographers, teachers and dancers; promote a healthy lifestyle and involve children, adolescents and youth in dance activities.

The championship program includes performances in various dance genres, including folklore, ethnic dance, modern choreography, dance shows, ballroom and Latin American dances, K-pop and hip-hop.

Participants will compete in the following age categories: baby show (up to 7 years old), children (7-10 years old), juniors (11-15 years old) and adults (16-49 years old).

The performances will be assessed by a professional jury based on the criteria of performance technique, composition, stage image and entertainment value.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.