The concert of the artistic director of the Athenian Opera Theater, performer on the ancient stringed lyre instrument Nikos Ksantulis was held in Baku.

The event, held within "Pearls of Ethnic Music" project, took place in the International Mugham Center on March 29, Trend Life reported.

A number of musicians from Romania, Moldova, Turkey and other countries have already performed in Baku as part of the project.

The concert program, organized with the support of the Greek Embassy in Azerbaijan, was timed to the Independence Day of Greece.

At the same time, the works of the Greek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolaos Canellos and the Azerbaijani artist Nargiz Guliyeva were displayed in the foyer.

The evening began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Greece.

Addressing the event, Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikos Canellos and the Ambassador-at-large of Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Gunduz Jafarov noted the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Greece in the sphere of economy, culture, education and other fields.

The Greek musician, accompanied by Virtuosi Baku Chamber Orchestra performed compositions written specifically for the lyre, as well as works of classical and modern Azerbaijani and foreign authors.

The orchestra was conducted by the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, laureate of international competitions Eyyub Guliyev. The concert was also be attended by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ilham Nazarov (countertenor) and Rovshan Amrakhov (violin).

The magnificent performance was accompanied by a standing ovation of spectators.

The evening came to the end with a performance of the Azerbaijani folk song "Sari Gelin".

