By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani designer surprised fashion lovers in Lebanon. Famous for timeless designs, Rufat Ismayil presented his new collection "Obsession" within Beirut Fashion Week, Trend Life reported.

His collection was presented by famous national model Gunay Musayeva, who lives in Turkey.

Edgy and feminine mix together perfectly in this collection. Unique outfits mesmerized fashion lovers. Fashion collection was highly appreciated by foreign media.

Moreover, Rufat Ismayil was recognized as the best Turkish designer by Turkish Association of Fashion Designers.

Rufat presented his unique and imaginative collections in Italy, Iran, Turkey, UAE and other countries.

His men's clothing collection was shown at Pitti Uomo 2015, the most important International event for menswear and men accessories collections.

The world's leading fashion publications, including Vogue magazine (Italy) wrote about fashion collection created by the Azerbaijani designer.

Beirut Fashion Week is one of the biggest international events not only in Lebanon rather in the Arab countries.

This year the fashion show brought together representatives from 27 countries.

Recently fashion events in the Arab countries are so popular, as Arab capitals have hosted several fashion shows in one way or another, but Beirut Fashion Week has its high standards and glamorise specially with the Lebanese designers, Beirut Fashion Week an official extension of fashion weeks that are held in many Western capitals and recognized after New York, London, Milan and Paris.

