By Laman Ismayilova

Urban places and scenes of everyday life. Nothing in a city ever stops. The pace of life never slows down. Everything around is constantly changing. There is a hectic rhythm, characteristic of a living organism. Images pass in front of our eyes and disappear within seconds around tall, impressive buildings that are part of the city.

In January 2018, one of the largest and most famous galleries in Greece, Blank Wall Gallery launched an international photo contest on the theme "Cityscape".

Work by national photographer has been named best in Greece. Azerbaijan at the exhibition was represented by photographer Aydin Sadikhov, who became one of the winners of the photo contest.

The photograph captured one of the main attractions for tourists and a symbol of modern Azerbaijan and modern Baku-Heydar Aliyev Center.

A large number of photographs around the world jointed the contest. The winners will participate in the exhibition to be held on March 16-29.

About a hundred works of the winners will be presented at the exhibition. The event will bring together photographers from Azerbaijan, Greece, Great Britain, the U.S., Italy, Germany, Israel, Brazil, Australia, France, Canada, Norway, Holland, Argentina, Sweden, Spain, Hungary and other countries.

Notably, Blank Wall Gallery opened in Athens in 2014 in order to give photographers, worldwide, the opportunity to present their work and become known to an audience outside their country of origin.

The gallery aims to organize one group exhibition per month, presenting more than 70 photographs with original and inspired work each time.

