By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites you to enjoy immersive reading of the play “Elevator”, co-authored by writer, journalist and blogger Nata Osmanli, and screenwriter Ismail Imanov.

The event will take place at YARAT Contemporary Art Centre on March 16.

The cast include Ulviya Konul, Farhad Ashurbeyli, Konul Karimova, Narmina Mammadzade, Anfisa Bessonova, Rufat Nazar, Sergey Torgashev and Javid Muradli (Ched Russell), Narmin Kerimbayova.

During the event participants have a chance to talk with authors, to give them advices or, conversely, criticize the heroes of the play.

Let's talk about real love, loneliness, metamorphosis small and big crises experienced by the 30-years old people.

Admission is free.

The event starts at 7.30 pm

Notably, immersive reading involves more than one sense when it comes to enjoying a book. You can listen to playlists, see graphics, watch videos, and really get into the head of the author and the story in a way you never have before.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

It realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals. YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

