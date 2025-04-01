"E-Polis" introduces convenient online payment for state fees

1 April 2025 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

"E-Polis" has launched a new feature allowing citizens to pay state fees more conveniently, Azernews reports, citing the Internal Ministry.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that users can now pay for services such as ID card, driver’s license, and passport issuance or replacement directly through the mobile app, bypassing bank queues.

To use this service, simply log into the app, select the "Payments" section, and choose the ID card identification method. Users can pay for themselves or others by entering the relevant ID card details and selecting the service. Once the payment is processed successfully, the balance is updated and can be used for future payments. A special code is provided for those wishing to update or issue documents, enabling online payment of state fees.

Companies can also benefit by entering their TIN numbers. The service is part of "E-Polis'" ongoing efforts to improve digital services for citizens.