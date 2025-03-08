Azernews.Az

Saturday March 8 2025

Chrome Browser’s Market Share Grows in Azerbaijan

8 March 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)
Chrome Browser’s Market Share Grows in Azerbaijan

The market share of the Chrome browser in Azerbaijan has seen significant growth, Azernews reports, citing data from Statcounter.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more