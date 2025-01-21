Azerbaijan's role in global energy security discussed at Davos Forum [PHOTO]
Azerbaijan's contribution to global energy security was emphasized during the "Leaders Circle: Financing the Energy Transition – A New Horizon" session at the Davos Economic Forum, as highlighted by Mikayil Jabbarov, the country’s Minister of Economy, in a post shared on his X page, Azernews reports.
As part of President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the Forum, Jabbarov attended the session, where he took part in discussions on key opportunities and challenges for successful energy transformation, including the financing of the energy transition.
The Minister also highlighted Azerbaijan’s proactive role in ensuring global energy security and providing reliable energy supply as a trusted partner. He stressed the importance of maintaining a fair approach, advancing the country's green energy transition strategy, and reflecting on the outcomes of COP29, which was hosted by Azerbaijan.
