Prices of cigarettes increases

4 January 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Starting from 2024, due to the increase in the excise tax on cigarettes in Azerbaijan, the price of all cigarettes in the country has increased since January 3, Azernews reports.

In general, a pack of all cigarettes has become more expensive by 0,2 AZN. Only some types of cigarettes (with golden pattern) have registered a price increase of 0,5 AZN and increased from 4.5 AZN to 5 AZN.

It should be noted that excise taxes have increased based on the changes to the Tax Code that came into force this year. Since January 1, the excise rate has been increased from 43 AZN to 45.5 AZN per 1000 units of cigarillos (thin cigars), and from 38.5 AZN to 45.5 AZN per 1000 units of cigarettes and their substitutes.

In other words, the excise tax for a pack of cigarettes has increased from 0,77 AZN to 0,91AZN , i.e. 0,14 AZN.

It should be noted that the cigarettes currently sold in commercial networks are those that were put on sale with the previous batch, that is, excise tax was not applied to them. Therefore, the price increase did not happen everywhere, the prices in some trade networks did not change, and there will be a price increase in them in the coming days.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz