Project of Creation of economic opportunities for landmine victims - Phase 2 starts

1 May 2023 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines public union, with the financial support provided by the Korean Republic through the International Trust Fund for the Promotion of Human Security, begins the implementation of the project called Creation of economic opportunities for landmine victims - Phase 2, Azernews reports.

The public union said that the goal is to provide financial resources to the small business creation mechanism by providing tools to support the socio-economic integration of landmine victims living in the mine-affected regions of Azerbaijan.

This project has the potential to cover several key sectors such as poverty reduction (increasing family income), gender equality (ensuring that women are equally involved in all project activities), child protection, and health (mine victims' families usually have two to three children). The Public Union noted that an increase in family income will lead to better opportunities for them such as health care, education, nutrition, etc., will lead to the development of the private sector and small businesses, and the creation of jobs in the communities.

The project will be implemented in Fuzuli, Aghdam, Agjabedi, Tarter and Tovuz regions with a duration of four months.

