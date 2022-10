13 October 2022 22:28 (UTC+04:00)

The banking license No. 248 of June 30, 2005, issued to the Baku branch of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), has been revoked on a voluntary basis, following the decision of the Management Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) dated October 11, 2022, the CBA press service told Trend.

Will be updated

