Lithuania to assist Azerbaijan improve compulsory healthcare insurance system – vice minister

Lithuania will assist Azerbaijan improve the compulsory healthcare insurance (CHI) system, Vice Minister of Health of the Republic of Lithuania Aušra Bilotienė Motiejūnienė, paying a visit to Azerbaijan, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“The major purpose of the visit is to identify healthcare cooperation areas and explore ways to help each other in the mentioned sector. During the business trip, we have met with Azerbaijani Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev, Rector of the Azerbaijan Medical University Garay Garaybeyli, and talked about the application of the Erasmus student exchange program,” she said.

As the vice minister noted, the meeting addressed collaboration issues in specific healthcare areas.

“There are two medical universities in Lithuania that offer English programs for international students. During the meeting, we discussed student exchange issues and defined the interaction frames for the development of rehabilitation and public health sectors. In addition, the ministry reviewed cooperation issues with individual clusters. Lithuanian representatives also viewed the activities of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB),” said Aušra Bilotienė Motiejūnienė.

Director of the National Health Insurance Fund under the Lithuanian Ministry of Health Gintaras Kacevičius detailed the joint CHI project, implemented by Lithuania and Azerbaijan.

“Three months ago, we launched a twinning project with the joint support of the National Health Insurance Fund of Lithuania and the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan. The two-year project is aimed to improve the country's CHI system. As a result, Azerbaijani healthcare specialists' visits to Lithuania will be organized in two stages, where they will have a chance to undergo training. This is the second joint healthcare project of the two countries, while the first project was successfully completed in 2018. Compulsory health insurance is rapidly developing in Azerbaijan, and we would like to make our contribution to this process as well,” he stated.

According to Kacevičius, the compulsory healthcare insurance of Azerbaijan is currently being assessed and the relevant report based on the results will be provided soon.

“We will plan further steps following the analysis' outcome. The project covers the development of the legal framework in the CHI sector, the development of ties between the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and healthcare providers, the improvement of reporting, the upgrade of payment system for medical care, the information system advancement. This is an extensive project, which will be worked on by a group of 25 experts from the EU, including Estonia, Italy, France,” he added.

Kacevičius outlined the existence of great prospects for cooperation in the field of rehabilitation.

“Lithuania has a long tradition in the rehabilitation field. After the healthcare system's reformation, rehabilitation was also included in the package, compensated by compulsory health insurance. The mentioned area has undergone several important changes. So, we replaced sanatorium treatment with rehabilitation, ensured the development of outpatient rehabilitation,” he said.

Kacevičius expressed admiration for the healthcare system of Azerbaijan.

“The employees are fully aware of their responsibility and are eager to enhance the system of compulsory health insurance. Having such partners are very motivating for us. The future of Azerbaijan's healthcare is in good hands,” he emphasized.

