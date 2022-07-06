Azerbaijan joins int'l industrial expo in Russia [PHOTO]

6 July 2022 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Representatives of Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) participated in the 12th International Industrial Exhibition INNOPROM-2022 in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the exhibition, AZPROMO's representatives held a number of bilateral meetings. During the meetings, there was an exchange of views on the favorable business and investment environment created in Azerbaijan. The parties also discussed opportunities for cooperation in investment and business.

The exhibition, which will run until July 7, is held under the theme "Industrial transition: from challenges to new opportunities". In addition to officials, the event is attended by representatives of business and public organizations from more than 60 regions of Russia and more than 30 countries.

According to the National Export Strategy, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are planned to be doubled and reach $3.7 billion by 2025 compared to 2020.

