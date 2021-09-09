By Trend

The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has begun monitoring compliance with the requirements of antimonopoly legislation in the market of compulsory health insurance (CHI) services, Trend reports citing the organization.

The investigation is carried out on the basis of a number of documents and information sent to the state service by ‘State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance’ public legal entity for checking presence of signs of legally unjustified restrictions on the provision of CHI services by private medical institutions, and artificial obstacles to entering this market.

