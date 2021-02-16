By Trend

The state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 envisages funds worth 4 million manat ($2.35 million) to provide financial assistance to political parties, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry’s message, in the first quarter of 2021, 10 political parties - the New Azerbaijan Party, the Civil Solidarity Party, the ‘Ana Veten’ Party, the Democratic Reform Party, the Azerbaijan Democratic Educational Party, the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, the Great Creation Party, the ‘Vahdat’ Party, the Republican Alternative Party and the National Front Party were paid 857,500 manat ($50,441).

The ministry noted that the distribution of funds is carried out in accordance with article 17-1 of the Law on Political Parties.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 16)

