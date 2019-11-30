By Trend

From January through September 2019, Azerbaijan invested about $ 3.1 million in Germany’s non-oil sector.

Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Orkhan Mammadov said this at a meeting on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the German-Azerbaijani joint program to improve the skills of managers in Azerbaijan’s business community, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Mammadov said that Germany invested $626 million in the Azerbaijani economy from January through September 2019, and 96 percent of this volume was invested in the non-oil sector.

Also, during the reporting period, Azerbaijan’s exports and imports in trade with Germany amounted to $512 million and $700 million, respectively, the chairman noted.

---

