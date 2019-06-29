By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 28.645 manats or 1.2 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,407.3232 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 17
|
2,286.4405
|
June 24
|
2,384.1395
|
June 18
|
2,281.3745
|
June 25
|
2,441.2850
|
June 19
|
2,287.5285
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 20
|
2,343.5945
|
June 27
|
2,391.0840
|
June 21
|
2,386.6980
|
June 28
|
2,412.7845
|
Average weekly
|
2,317.1272
|
Average weekly
|
2,407.3232
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0504 manats or 0.2 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.0807 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 17
|
25.3940
|
June 24
|
26.0647
|
June 18
|
25.2642
|
June 25
|
26.3207
|
June 19
|
25.4777
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 20
|
25.9025
|
June 27
|
25.9233
|
June 21
|
26.3128
|
June 28
|
26.0143
|
Average weekly
|
25.6702
|
Average weekly
|
26.0807
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 6.0305 manats or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,383.6449 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 17
|
1,383.3920
|
June 24
|
1,380.5955
|
June 18
|
1,347.5475
|
June 25
|
1,384.9305
|
June 19
|
1,364.0630
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 20
|
1,383.2050
|
June 27
|
1,382.4315
|
June 21
|
1,379.0910
|
June 28
|
1,386.6220
|
Average weekly
|
1,371.4597
|
Average weekly
|
1,383.6449
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 76.0495 manats or 2.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,608.208 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 17
|
2,465.2210
|
June 24
|
2,579.1550
|
June 18
|
2,486.3435
|
June 25
|
2,599.4700
|
June 19
|
2,525.4010
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 20
|
2,560.3275
|
June 27
|
2,599.0025
|
June 21
|
2,536.2470
|
June 28
|
2,655.2045
|
Average weekly
|
2,514.708
|
Average weekly
|
2,608.208
