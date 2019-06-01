By Trend
Over the week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 9.996 manats or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,184.0209 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 20
|
2,169.9990
|
May 27
|
2,187.5430
|
May 21
|
2,168.6475
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
2,165.4430
|
May 29
|
2,178.4990
|
May 23
|
2,164.2275
|
May 30
|
2,172.5065
|
May 24
|
2,182.5705
|
May 31
|
2,197.5390
|
Average weekly
|
2,170.1775
|
Average weekly
|
2,184.0209
Over the week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1599 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.6227 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 20
|
24.5466
|
May 27
|
24.8578
|
May 21
|
24.5459
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
24.5601
|
May 29
|
24.4726
|
May 23
|
24.5358
|
May 30
|
24.4624
|
May 24
|
24.7752
|
May 31
|
24.6979
|
Average weekly
|
24.5927
|
Average weekly
|
24.6227
Over the week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 16.4050 manats or 1.2 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,355.8732 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 20
|
1,400.0690
|
May 27
|
1,366.7150
|
May 21
|
1,393.9150
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
1,379.2950
|
May 29
|
1,358.9630
|
May 23
|
1,357.6455
|
May 30
|
1,347.5050
|
May 24
|
1,364.7345
|
May 31
|
1,350.3100
|
Average weekly
|
1,379.1318
|
Average weekly
|
1,355.8732
Over the week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 63.1635 manats or 2.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,289.6068 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 20
|
2,244.4165
|
May 27
|
2,263.8050
|
May 21
|
2,276.0110
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
2,245.1050
|
May 29
|
2,290.3930
|
May 23
|
2,231.2245
|
May 30
|
2,277.2605
|
May 24
|
2,243.7620
|
May 31
|
2,326.9685
|
Average weekly
|
2,248.1038
|
Average weekly
|
2,289.6068
---
