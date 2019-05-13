By Trend

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on May 13 compared to the prices of May 10, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 4.3775 manats to 2,183.0125 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1518 manats to 24.9944 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 6.0775 manats to 1,451.4515 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 39.9245 manats to 2,273.104 manats per ounce.

Precious metals May 13, 2019 May 10, 2019 Gold XAU 2,183.0125 2,187.3900 Silver XAG 24.9944 25.1462 Platinum XPT 1,451.4515 1,457.5290 Palladium XPD 2,273.1040 2,233.1795

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on May 13)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz