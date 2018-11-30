By Trend

Precious metal prices varied in Azerbaijan on Nov. 30, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 0.153 manats to 2,082.568 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 30 compared to the price on Nov. 29.

The price of silver decreased by 0.057 manats to 24.3678 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 21.1395 manats to 1,387.4805 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 14.11 manats to 2,024.1475 manats in the country.

Precious metals Nov. 30, 2018 Nov. 29, 2018 Gold XAU 2,082.568 2,082.721 Silver XAG 24.3678 24.4248 Platinum XPT 1,387.4805 1,408.62 Palladium XPD 2,024.1475 2,010.0375

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Nov. 30)

