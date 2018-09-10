By Trend

The prices for precious metals have changed in Azerbaijan Sept. 10, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 14.4755 manats to 2,028.304 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 10, compared to the price on Sept. 7.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0582 manats to 23.9837 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 18.479 manats to 1,325.626 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 4.1565 manats to 1,664.929 manats in the country.

Precious metals Sept. 10, 2018 Sept. 7, 2018 Gold XAU 2,028.304 2,042.7795 Silver XAG 23.9837 24.0419 Platinium XPT 1,325.626 1,344.105 Palladium XPD 1,664.929 1,660.7725

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 10)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz