By Trend

A new generation of ID cards may be issued in Azerbaijan this summer as part of a test project, a source involved in the project told Trend.

According to the source, the matter rests in the final stage of testing which will start soon.

The work on adaptation of the infrastructure of new generation ID cards to the national certification services center has been completed. The IDs will be issued in 2019.

The list of personal data to be put in the identity cards has been already approved. The chip will store personal information about the owner and two certificates - one for authentication certificate and another for e-signature.

The new certification center will process requests from the personalization centers operating under the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry. The certification center will prepare certificates on the basis of the received requests and send them back.

The EAL6+ security certificate has been applied to ensure chip protection, the advantage of which is a higher level of security and reliability.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz