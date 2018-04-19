By Sara Israfilbayova

Azerbaijan is one of the main trade partners of Georgia among the CIS countries. It is evidenced by the report of National Statistics Office of Georgia, which says that Azerbaijan is ranked 3rd among the country’s foreign trade partners after Turkey and Russia.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $270 million in the first 3 months of the year.

In the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijan imported goods worth $76 million from the neighboring country, while goods worth $193 million were exported from Azerbaijan to Georgia.

Georgia mostly imported from Azerbaijan oil and oil products, electricity, cement and gypsum, anhydrite and gypsum binders.

Diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia were established on November 18, 1992.

The two countries broadly cooperate in regional energy development, transportation and economic partnership projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC), Kars-Tbilisi-Baku railway (BTK), the TRACECA, the BSEC.

Georgian exports to Azerbaijan include cement, locomotives and other railway vehicles, mineral and chemical fertilizers, mineral waters, strong drinks, glass and glass wares, and pharmaceuticals, among other things.

Azerbaijani mainly exports to Georgia oil and petroleum products, natural gas, plastic wares, furniture and building constructions.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, which took place in March in Baku, noted that Azerbaijan is on the first place in terms of the volume of investments in Georgia, which indicates a high level of interstate relations between the two countries.

“We successfully cooperate in different fields. Azerbaijan is the first among the countries that invest in Georgia. Since 2012, we maintain this position. This shows the best investment climate in your country. In addition, this indicates that our relations are at a high level,” the head of state said.

