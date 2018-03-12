By Trend

The cost of gold increased by 9.73 manats (0.4 percent) to 2250.528 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan on March 12, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of silver increased by 0.87 percent to 27.178 manats per ounce, the cost of platinum increased by 1.4 percent to 1641.571 manats and the cost of palladium increased by 2.14 percent to 1672,0605 in the country.

Precious metals 12.03.18 09.03.18 Gold XAU 2250,528 2240,7955 Silver XAG 28,178 27,9375 Platinum XPT 1641,571 1618,4935 Palladium XPD 1695,971 1660,458

---

