12 March 2018 14:40 (UTC+04:00)
369
By Trend
The cost of gold increased by 9.73 manats (0.4 percent) to 2250.528 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan on March 12, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The cost of silver increased by 0.87 percent to 27.178 manats per ounce, the cost of platinum increased by 1.4 percent to 1641.571 manats and the cost of palladium increased by 2.14 percent to 1672,0605 in the country.
|
Precious metals
|
12.03.18
|
09.03.18
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2250,528
|
2240,7955
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
28,178
|
27,9375
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1641,571
|
1618,4935
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
1695,971
|
1660,458
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz