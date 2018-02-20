The project “Science via Media" which provided a great chance for the youth, organized by Barama Media Center, self-development laboratory for students in Baku State University with the support of Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, Azercell and PASHA Bank, has finished successfully. Project participants were evaluated based on the scores on YouTube channel and by the panel of juries. The award ceremony took place on February, 19 at Baku State University.

Imran Baghirov, the head of Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, and Parvana Ibrahimova, press-secretary of Baku State University, noted at the event that the distinguishing feature of "Science via Media" project is that unlike routine study activities it inspires the youth to present more practical and unseen sides of science and educate the young participants and the audience by the videos prepared for the competition.

In addition, the ceremony included panel discussions on media entrepreneurship with the participation of Farid Pardashunas, Director of Technote startup, Vugar Aliyev, Dean of the faculty of Journalism and Alikhan Rajabov, prominent actor and video blogger. The students were informed about startups and innovations in media as the speakers shared their broad experience in the field and answered the questions of the audience.

The winners of “Science via Media” contest have become – the 1st place Nigar Abbasova and Vusala Haciyeva with project ‘X’ (Unknown), the 2nd place Ayna Zarbaliyeva and Chichek Mammadova with project ‘Genetic Memory’ and the 3rd place Nurlan Salamov with the project ‘Cloning’.

Notably, "Science via Media", designed as a competition, was aimed to encourage the youth towards science, education and self-development by explaining any scientific invention or research to the public in the language of media. The project received videos on 5 topics from the young participants.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

