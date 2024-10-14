Why Dutch Parliament evolves into centre of Armenian separatism?

14 October 2024 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

The anti-Azerbaijani statements made in some European state institutions do not seem so surprising. Some time ago, the pro-Armenian narratives that were uttered by the representatives who opposed Azerbaijan in the meeting hall of PACE are still echoing in the ears. It is such a viral effect that it is impossible to recover or get rid of it.

Unfortunately, in recent days, the Dutch Parliament has been seriously infected and begun to join this trend, which is already widespread in Europe, albeit unwillingly. The separatist-leaning opinions often voiced in the parliament hall are based on the fact that the separatist forces, which could no longer find a way out in Armenia, opt to influence the European political institutions.

In Europe’s political realm, this step of the Netherlands is literally a spontaneous step. Considering that the economic relations between the Netherlands and Azerbaijan have been rapidly developing in various fields since the 2010s, the reason for such instability in its parliamentary system can be given only one name: corrupt politicians who changed the interests of the state to personal gains.

Yes, unfortunately, nowadays, such political activities have become a trend, especially in Europe. Following the example of its western neighbour (US congressmen), European political circles have already made it a tradition to make blackmail and biassed claims against states thanks to large amounts of bribes and dirty money channelled through the Armenian lobbies.

On the eve of the meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers, a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Dutch Parliament attended by the head of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Caspar Veldkamp, in which two resolutions related to the AR, were presented during the hearings. The question arises as to what these resolutions can be related to during the processes of peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan...

When you get acquainted with the author and the content of the resolution, it immediately becomes clear that this is a provocative game deliberately prepared by the Armenian lobby.

In addition, in the said resolution, it is noted that Azerbaijan as though attacked the so-called "Nagorno Karabagh" and destroyed the so-called "Artsakh monuments" there.

Armenian separatism, which has risen to a world record in brazenness, impudently uses the name of UNESCO and spreads an appeal for the protection of Azerbaijani monuments that have been distorted during the occupation of Garabagh in the last three decades.

Obviously, Armenia is continuing this ridiculous propaganda to evade responsibility regarding the compensation of trillions of dollars of damage caused to Azerbaijan during the First Garabagh War.

What is the Armenian authorities’ reaction to this?

Official Yerevan remains silent and waits for the right time, faithfully serving its secret mission. If the position of Yerevan supports its words on peacemaking, then the official state websites of Armenia would not have exaggeratedly published this puppet show in the Dutch Parliament. It seems that everyone, from the country's prime minister Pashinyan to its smallest official body, has become a skilled master of showing one performance in words but different in practice.

The Armenian propaganda machine, which could not overpower Azerbaijan in PACE, has now begun to involve the Dutch government in their dirty games. However, a representative of the state and government, who has a real understanding of diplomacy and law, cannot express such biassed and unfounded opinions about the territorial integrity of an internationally recognised country. If such ridiculous claims are made today in the Dutch Parliament, PACE, or the European Parliament, can its resolution written with the power of bribery, its parliament, as well as its court, be taken seriously?

