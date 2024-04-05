Despite challenges, Azerbaijan continues its commitment to humanitarian demining

5 April 2024 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

As the world observes April 4th as the International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, Azerbaijan stands at the forefront of addressing the grave challenges posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance. However, the country's journey towards rehabilitation and reconstruction remains fraught with obstacles, largely stemming from deliberate policies pursued by Armenia.

During the decades-long occupation period, Armenia strategically laid over 1.5 million mines in Azerbaijani territories, as per initial assessments. The consequences of these actions continue to reverberate, with devastating impacts on civilian lives and hindering the nation's path to recovery.

Since the cessation of the Second Garabagh War, Azerbaijan has endured the tragic loss of 65 lives, with an additional 285 individuals suffering severe injuries due to mine-related incidents. These casualties highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis facing the nation.

The toll of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan extends further, with nearly 3429 citizens affected by mines since the conflict's onset. Shockingly, among these victims, 357 are innocent children and 38 are women, underscoring the indiscriminate nature of the mine threat.

Despite the cessation of hostilities, Armenia's persistence in laying mines in Azerbaijani territories using the Lachin corridor persists. Recent discoveries revealing Armenian-produced anti-personnel mines in 2021 only exacerbate the already dire situation.

The mine threat not only poses a risk to human life but also impedes the extensive reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in liberated territories. The slow pace of mine clearance prolongs the process of displaced individuals returning to their native lands, perpetuating the cycle of suffering.

Azerbaijan, however, remains resolute in its commitment to addressing this pressing issue. With over 90% of mine clearance activities funded and carried out using domestic resources, the nation demonstrates its determination to tackle the problem head-on. Despite limited support from abroad, Azerbaijan's dedication to humanitarian mine clearance remains unwavering.

This commitment is deeply ingrained in Azerbaijan's state policy, with the establishment of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) 25 years ago under the visionary leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Humanitarian mine clearance stands as a cornerstone of Azerbaijan's efforts towards sustainable development and ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.

As the world reflects on the significance of International Day of Mine Awareness, Azerbaijan calls upon the global community to join hands in combating the mine threat. The memory of the international conference held in May 2023 in Aghdam, centred around "Combatting the Mine Threat – Path to Sustainable Development", serves as a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility to create a safer and more prosperous future for all.

