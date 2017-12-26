By Rashid Shirinov

It is well known that not being able to fix economic and social problems in the country, the Armenian ruling regime has to make lofty speeches about “the achieved results” and “bright future for all Armenians.”

The leader of the regime Serzh Sargsyan is among the main fans of making such speeches. In particular, he periodically makes pompous statements about the alleged fight against corruption in the country.

Last week, Sargsyan took part in a meeting timed to the day of employees of the national security bodies, which was held at the building of the National Security Service.

In his speech, the Armenian president, as expected, spoke about corruption and, as always, noted “high-profile investigations on corruption held over the past year.”

"The fight against corruption will be sharper and tougher…In Armenia, there should be no regress in the matter of fighting corruption," Sargsyan said.

However, the reality is much different from what the president says. No tangible fight against corruption is observed in Armenia. This is confirmed by the fact that the country is 132nd among 176 countries in terms of corruption risks according to the international organization Transparency International’s.

As for Sargsyan’s speech, its purpose is obvious – Armenia wants to get other 15 million euro the European Union, but this is only possible if there are visible results in the fight against corruption in the country.

However, the Armenian president should know that it is senseless to rant about the fight against corruption – empty words do not solve the problem. Western donors made it clear that they prefer not ranting speeches but specific results.

A fight against corruption implies declaration of war to the criminal-oligarchic system reigning in Armenia. Obviously, Sargsyan and his team will never go for it, since this means they will declare war to themselves.

Although the EU delegation contributed 1.5 million euro for two anti-corruption projects in Armenia in the period of 2011-2014, the doleful situation has shown no tangible signs of change. This is quite logical, since as long as the country is ruled by Sargsyan and his team, the fake fight against corruption will yield no results.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz