AZAL to introduce advanced satellite based air traffic control surveillance system [PHOTO]

“AZAL” is introducing a global real-time aircraft flight surveillance system in the airspace of Azerbaijan using Aireon satellite-based system which meets the highest ATC requirements.

This will allow “AZAL” to fully utilize the advantages of innovative technologies while being a part of the global processes of evolution in the aerospace industry.

On October 18, 2022 Mr. Jahangir Asgarov, President of “AZAL” and Mr. Don Thoma, President and CEO of “Aireon” in the presence of U.S. Charge d'affaires in Azerbaijan Hugo Guevara signed in Baku the agreement on the implementation of this system.

The introduction of this system is especially important considering the twofold increase in the number of overflights serviced by “AZANS” within the airspace of Azerbaijan. “AZANS” provides air navigation services to 550 aircraft daily. This figure is much higher in comparison with pre-pandemic times.

“The Aireon satellite-based air traffic surveillance system offers a solution that will radically optimize flight safety and efficiency and provide global flight tracking of airlines in real time. The introduction and full use of the system will provide surveillance of aircraft equipped with ADS-B, as well as allow for the selection of more convenient routes and altitudes,” said the President of “AZAL”, Mr. Jahangir Asgarov.

The implementation of this system will enable “AZANS” to improve the economic efficiency and environmental impact of routes in the airspace of Azerbaijan Republic. The system will allow to plan and use more optimal routes, reducing fuel consumption and minimizing harmful CO2 emissions. At the same time, it will make it possible to quickly receive flight information of Azerbaijani carriers anywhere in the world.

“AZAL has taken a leadership role in improving safety and efficiency of air travel in the region,” said Don Thoma, Aireon CEO. “Building on Azerbaijan’s commitment to lead the development of space technologies in the region, AZANS has taken a major technological step forward by agreeing to implement Aireon space-based ADS-B surveillance data in their airspace. Aireon data will give AZANS a complete view of Azerbaijan airspace, providing their controllers with state-of-the art capability to navigate aircraft efficiently, safely, and in the most environmentally friendly manner.”

Chargé d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Baku Hugo Guevara remarked at the ceremony and said: “This ceremony highlights partnerships in the aerospace sector, and I’m delighted to see diverse economic sectors enjoying success here. U.S. companies provide state-of-the-art services and technology around the globe. I am proud to say that our companies are the best of the best. And AZAL has made a wise decision by choosing American technology and secure providers.”

Aireon is a partnership between satellite operator “Iridium Communications Inc”, “Nav Canada” (Canada Air Navigation), “NATS” (UK Air Navigation), “ENAV” (Italy Air Navigation), “Naviair” (Norwegian Air Navigation) and the Irish Aviation Authority. The company has developed the world's first satellite-based real-time aircraft surveillance system using the ADS-B satellite-based automatic dependent surveillance network.

Aireon, which has been officially approved by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), is the first ever certified aerial surveillance service provider. The core of Aireon's technology is the Iridium NEXT satellite which was successfully launched on a Space-X Falcon 9 rocket between January 2017 and January 2019.

