Plane of Baku-Tbilisi flight returns to airport of departure

The captain of the aircraft operating Buta Airways flight J29225 on the Baku-Tbilisi route decided to return to the airport of departure due to a sharp deterioration in weather conditions (thunderstorm) near the airport in Tbilisi, Trend reports citing AZAL.

The plane successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 23:19.

Passengers of this flight will fly to Tbilisi after the weather conditions improve in the city.

