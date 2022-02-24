By Trend

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has changed the route on flights from Baku to Moscow, Trend reports with reference to AZAL.

"This decision was made due to the restriction of civil flights in certain areas of Russian airspace. The airline will operate a Baku-Moscow-Baku flight through the territory of Kazakhstan, which will lead to an increase in flight time. The estimated flight time will be 3 hours and 20 minutes," the statement said.

---

