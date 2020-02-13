By Rasana Gasimova

Baku has hosted an assembly on Caucasus wine route called "Iter Vitis Qafqaz" that will cover Azerbaijan, Georgia and Russia.

The event was organized by Azerbaijan Tourism Board jointly with the European Institute of Cultural Routes and the Iter Vitis Cultural Route.

Addressing the event, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid noted that Azerbaijan has great potential to develop wine tourism.

"Azerbaijan has great tourism potential, and this project will contribute to the development of tourism both within the country and the entire Caucasus region," he said.

On the sidelines of the event, the head of the Tourism Product & Destination Development Department of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Sharifa Hasanova said that this tourism project will give an impetus to the development of wine tourism in the Caucasus.

"The route has already been launched. Presently, trainings are being held for companies involved in the wine products production. An exchange of experience between winemakers from the three countries is planned. New tourist destinations will also be marked on the route to further provide tourists with information about new wine routes," Hasanova said.

As part of the event, an action plan within the Caucasus wine route for 2020 was approved. This year, member countries will implement a series of activities along this route, actively participate in its popularization on international platforms, as well as in the implementation of cultural and tourist exchanges between the countries.

It was noted that the wine associations of each participating country will conduct a series of trainings to exchange experience and develop winemaking.

Note that Azerbaijan’s tourism route was included in the İter Vitis wine route at the Assembly held in Croatia in November 2019.

Being a cultural route of the European Institute of Cultural Routes and the European Union, İter Vitis unites wine routes of more than 19 countries. İter Vitis aims to popularize the history and traditions of its member countries.

Winery occupies one of the most important places in the food industry in Azerbaijan. The country is famous for its high quality grape varieties.

About 40 winemaking enterprises, producing natural wine, sparkling wine, liqueur, brandy, vodka, ethyl alcohol, cognac, etc. operate in the country.

Currently, specialized wine houses of Azerbaijan operate in two cities of China. Recently, a wine house of Azerbaijan opened in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. As many as 120 wine products and alcoholic beverages of Azerbaijani producers are presented in the wine house.

Azerbaijani wine brands won 2 silver and 10 bronze medals, and 20 "Encouraging" award at the International Wine Competition (IWC) held in Shanghai in July 2019.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz