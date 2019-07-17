By Trend

In January-June 2019, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 531 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 117 real estate properties more than in the same period last year, Trend reports with reference to Turkish state body for land cadastre and sale.

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 95 real estate properties in Turkey in January this year, 105 in February, 87 in March, 87 in April and 90 in May. Sixty-seven real estate properties were acquired in June this year, which is by 15 properties less compared to June 2018.

As many as 61,355 real estate properties were sold in Turkey in June 2019, which is 48.6 percent less compared to June 2018.

In June 2019, 2,689 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 30.5 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

