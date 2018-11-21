By Trend

In January-October 2018, the number of Asian and Middle Eastern tourists who visited Azerbaijan significantly increased, State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the reported period, 330,000 tourists arrived from the countries of the Middle East, which shows an increase of 42 percent compared to the same period of 2017. Most tourists from this region came from Saudi Arabia, Israel and Kuwait.

Russians are in the first place among those who arrived in Azerbaijan in January-October 2018 (752,000 tourists). The number of Russian tourists increased by 3.3 percent compared to the same period of 2017 and made up 31 percent of all foreign citizens who visited Azerbaijan.

The most remarkable increase was seen in the number of Indian and Pakistani tourists, with growth of 183 and 149 percent, respectively.

Over the ten months of 2018, in total, the number of tourists arriving in Azerbaijan increased by 6.1 percent and reached 2.416 million people (previously 2.277 million).

