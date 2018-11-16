Silk Way Travel tourism company updated its website.

Not only the design of the website was updated, but also online booking and payment for any tour with a Visa / MasterCard of any bank not leaving home, have been made available.

The website www.swtravel.az is adapted for mobile devices and is available in three languages - Azerbaijani, Russian and English.

A convenient tour search system allows to quickly and properly choose your vacation.

In addition, for the convenience of tourists, interactive services like air ticket search, requests for individual and group tours have been added.

At present, the website offers tours to the most popular destinations for recreation in the country and abroad.

In view of the opening of the updated site www.swtravel.az by booking a tour online, as well as on the official Facebook page, the tourist during the first 30 days receives a favorable offer - a discount up to 3 percent for individual tours.

For more information, please contact Silk Way Travel by calling the following phone numbers:

(+99412) 598-88-80; *8880

(+99412) 310 36 63;

Email: cc@swtravel.az;

To learn more about last minute tours and budget offers, please visit Silk Way Travel’s official pages on social networks:

• facebook.com/silkwaytravel.az

• instagram.com/sw_travel

You can also buy tourist vouchers at the company’s office at the following address: Baku, Nizami Str., 126A.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz