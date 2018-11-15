By Trend

In January-October 2018, the number of Turkish citizens arrived in Azerbaijan through the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) in search of work fell by 80.88 percent compared to the same period in 2017, ISKUR told Trend on Nov. 15.

During the reporting period, 26 Turkish citizens visited Azerbaijan through the Employment Agency, which is 110 people less compared to the same period of 2017.

In September 2018, four Turkish citizens arrived in Azerbaijan via ISKUR.

In October 2018, via ISKUR, a total of 3,373 Turkish citizens went abroad searching for work.

According to the agency, in January-October 2018, 20,155 Turkish citizens left the country via ISKUR, which is 18.23 percent more compared to the same period in 2017.

In October 2018, 123,870 Turkish citizens were provided with work in Turkey, which is 9.2 percent more compared to the same month 2017.

In Turkey, in October, among those provided with jobs, 65 percent accounted for men, while the number of women accounted for 35 percent.

Among those employed in October 2018, 99.2 percent accounted for the private sector.

In January-October 2018, as a whole, 991,407 people were provided with jobs in Turkey.

A total of 3.215 million people were registered as unemployed in Turkey in October 2018. Fifty-two percent of them are women and 48 percent are men.

