By Rashid Shirinov

The development of aviation logistics will help increase the mutual tourist flow between Azerbaijan and the regions of Russia’s Ural Federal District, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg Ilgar Isgandarov told Russian media on July 17.

“We will work on expanding the directions of flights to the Ural cities and reducing the prices. Logistics should be improved, and this is interesting not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Russia,” he said, stressing that this will have a positive impact on the bilateral development of tourism.

Isgandarov said that presently, there are only two direct flights a week from Yekaterinburg to Baku, as well as those from Tyumen.

“This is quite rare, the prices are higher compared to flights from Moscow, although the distance is about the same,” he said.

The improvement of flight links between Azerbaijani and Russian cities is beneficial for both countries, since millions of tourists travel in both directions every year. In a recent research conducted by Skyscanner, Azerbaijan entered the Top 10 most affordable tourist destinations for Russian tourists.

It says that a two-week trip to Azerbaijan for two will cost the Russian travelers about $1,616, and some $426 of this figure is the cost of the flight. Experts calculated that the average daily budget for two in Azerbaijan is about $85.

Over the past year, Azerbaijan received up to 2.7 million tourists, 31.6 percent of whom were guests from Russia. Taking into account the plans to open new flight routes between Russia and Azerbaijan and reduce the prices, this figure will further increase in the near future.

