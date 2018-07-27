By Naila Huseynli

Summer 2018 might go up as one of the hottest record. Heat waves across the country are prompting all the time high temperature. And this unbearable weather does not exactly lend itself to lazy days on the beach or exploring a new city.

According to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the average monthly temperature in July is expected to be slightly higher than the climate norm.

Luckily, there are still some cooler destinations where you can rest. Mostly, local people prefer to rest in mountain villages of the country. Here are some of favorite coolest places in Azerbaijan.

In this cities, average monthly temperature is predicted to be + 24-27˚C (15-20 at night, 25-30˚C in the afternoon, 33-37˚C in separate days), which is 1-2 degrees above normal. Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 9-118 mm).

Gusar

Gusar is referred to as the 'Northern Gates' due to its location, as Gusar city is the last large town in the north of Azerbaijan which borders the Republic of Dagestan, which is part of the Russian Federation. It is an area inhabited by the 'Lezgins', a distinctive hospitable people with a rich culture.



Favorable natural conditions create a great opportunity for the creation of holiday resorts, tourist complexes and recreational facilities.

Not far from the city center is the ancient village of Laza, which is surrounded by mountains and well known for its majestic waterfalls. Climbing competitions are held at the frozen waterfalls in winter.

The village of Laza is located on the caravan road (Kurve pereval) to the south-west and north-west of the Greater Caucasus, at an altitude of 1,300 m above sea level. Located in the valley between the mountains, the village is divided into two parts. The second part of the village is located on the other slope of the mountain, in the Gabala region, on the shores of Demirchay River.



Having visited the mountain villages of the country, you can get positive emotions not only from relaxing, but also from visiting historical places, and from delicious national cuisine, and of course from the hospitality in Gusar city.

Guba

Anyone looking to experience pristine landscapes, ancient mountain villages and immerse themselves in Caucasus culture should consider Guba. The cultural center located 170 kilometers (106 miles) from Baku in the northeast tends to be included in the top places to visit in Azerbaijan.



Sat at 600 meters (1,969 feet) above sea level on the slopes of the Shahdag Mountain, the region has crisp and fresh air while oozing with culture. Natural beauty in the Greater Caucasus Mountains landscapes, Tenghi Canyon and waterfalls are just a few of the highlights.



Guba is built on the western bank of the Gudailchay River. On the eastern bank is a rather exclusive Jewish community known as Red Settlement (Qırmızı Qesebe in Azeri or Krasnaya Sloboda in Russian), because of the collection of red roofs that can be seen from the nearby hilltop. The houses in Guba are noticeably smaller than the neighboring communities.

The region is famous for producing high quality apples. In late summer, you can see the cars stuffed with apples on the road carrying the fruit from Guba to other regions or from small towns to the city’s cannery.

Gabala

Gabala today is one of the busy and bustling town. During the excursion you will enjoy a panoramic view of Gabala. Take a walk around a city, make an ascent to summer and winter tourist complex Tufandag by cable car, breath in fresh air of the Greater Caucasian mountains and admire the incredible views of the nature. By studying Gabala and enjoying its unique nature, you can continue your tour to the village of Nij. Nij is the house of a special ethnic group among the Azerbaijani nationalities.

Then you can tour to Lake Nokhurgol is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Azerbaijan. The lake is unusual, beautiful surrounded by mountains and thicket and resembles a mirror, which look like wooded slopes. The peculiarity of this reservoir is that although it is located high in the mountains, but easily accessible, you can get there by car and even stay in the local recreation area.

One of the most popular scenic spots is the waterfall “Seven Beauties”. The waterfall is 3 km away from the village Vandam in the mountains among a forest. The waterfall consists of seven cascades, to which can climb on a long narrow brick stairs. On the way up there is a small restaurant where you can relax, listening to the voice of water from the mountain, have a cup of tea or have lunch.

---

