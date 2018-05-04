Trend:

In April 2018, the number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Georgia increased by 10.4 percent compared to the same period of 2017, Georgian media reported citing Georgy Chogovadze, the head of the National Tourism Administration.

He said that the number of Azerbaijani citizens, who visited Georgia in April 2018, was 596,700 people.

In April, the number of tourists - foreigners who spent 24 hours or more in the country - exceeded 278,000 people (a growth of 24.9 percent over the year).

During the period, along with Azerbaijani citizens, the country also welcomed more tourists from Russia (a growth of 43.4 percent), Turkey (a growth of 29.2 percent ), Iran (almost double growth), France (a growth of 24.7 percent), Estonia (a growth of 83 percent), Kuwait (a growth of 80.9), Latvia (a growth of 82.6 percent), China (a growth of 62 percent), Poland (a growth of 37.3 percent), Great Britain (a growth of 33.6 percent), Israel (a growth of 28 percent) and the Netherlands (a growth of 29.1 percent).

Furthermore, the total number of foreigners, who visited Georgia in January-April 2018, reached 2.06 million people, including 937,300 tourists. The growth of these indicators was 15.9 and 27.2 percent, respectively.

