By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku has once again entered the list of cities which are the most popular for the travel of Russian tourists.

Turstat analytical agency has compiled a ranking of CIS cities leading in terms of the tourists’ choice of destination for spring trips.

This year, Russians celebrate May holidays from April 29 to May 2 and on May 9. They visit the CIS cities in spring for three days on average and spend $65 per day for accommodation and meals.

The ranking says that Minsk, Astana and Baku are the Top 3 cities in this regard. The most popular CIS cities also include Almaty, Tashkent, Chisinau, Bishkek, Dushanbe and Ashgabat.

Moreover, Chisinau, Bishkek and Tashkent are leading in terms of cheap tours to CIS cities, while Astana and Baku are preferred for “luxury” tours.

In another research recently conducted by Skyscanner, Azerbaijan entered the Top 10 most affordable tourist destinations for Russian tourists. It said that a two-week trip to Azerbaijan for two will cost the Russian travelers about $1,616, and some $426 of this figure is the cost of the flight. Experts calculated that the average daily budget for two in Azerbaijan is about $85.

Over the past year, the country received up to 2.7 million tourists, 31.6 percent of whom were guests from Russia. Taking into account the opening of more and more new flight routes between Russia and Azerbaijan, this figure will further increase in the near future.

Today Azerbaijan can accommodate about 40,000 tourists in its 575 hotels, which include a series of luxury ones – Excelsior, Hilton, Four Seasons, Fairmont, JW Marriott – as well as sufficient number of budget hotels for cost-conscious travelers. Moreover, 25 hostels and 92 apartments for tourists operate in Baku. The provided accommodation establishments are of any price range, starting from just $6-7 per night in hostels and $25 in hotels.

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

