By Trend

Azerbaijan is participating in the China Outbound Travel and Tourism Market (COTTM) 2018 international tourism exhibition taking place in Beijing April 16-18, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a message.

Along with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Azerbaijan is represented at the exhibition by the Azerbaijan Convention Bureau, Shahdag Tourism Center CJSC, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), the Administration of State Historical and Architectural Reserve “Icherisheher” public legal entity, as well as 18 tourism companies and three hotels.

About 70 countries and almost 550 companies are represented at the exhibition.



