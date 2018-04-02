By Trend

The Ganja International Airport of Azerbaijan appealed to the relevant international organizations to replace the code "KVD" (the city's old name - Kirovabad), associated with the city's old name, with a new code "GNJ".

Presently, Azerbaijan Airways CJSC, AZAL, is working to replace the old code with the new one.

The code replacement is governed by international conventions and, if necessary, carried out only by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The code of the Ganja International Airport is shown as "KVD" in the electronic system and other supporting materials published so far by IATA and aviation companies. Theretofore, for its replacement all such materials around the world should be withdrawn from use or deleted. Therefore, in international practice, changing the airport code is considered a complex process.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz