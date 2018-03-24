By Trend:

Heydar Aliyev International Airport ranked 65th in the list of the world's best airports for the level of services in the World Airport Awards-2018.

World Airport Awards-2018 is made by the British marketing company Skytrax on the basis of passenger reviews. Singapore Changi International Airport ranked the first for the sixth consecutive year.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport also topped the list of the best airport among all airports of Russia and CIS countries.

In addition, Heydar Aliyev International Airport ranked third in the list of airports that annually serve up to five million passengers. London City Airport topped the list.

In the rating on the best terminals of airports, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport (Terminal-1) entered the top ten, taking 10th place. The leader of this rating is Heathrow Airport (Terminal-2).

