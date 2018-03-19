19 March 2018 17:14 (UTC+04:00)
193
By Trend
Registration of entry visas for Iranian citizens who arrived in Azerbaijan since March 15 will be carried out at all international airports of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend March 19.
This decision will make significant contribution to the further development of humanitarian and trade-economic ties between Azerbaijan and Iran, which are friendly and neighboring countries, he noted.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz